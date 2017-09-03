BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked the Directorate of Mines to issue demand notices to mining lease holders for payment of full cost of the minerals extracted beyond approved mining plan and without statutory clearances.“The Steel and Mines Department has authorised the Director of Mines to issue notices for recovery of cost of minerals extracted without environmental clearance or beyond what was authorised by the competent authority. Notices will be issued to defaulting mining companies within a couple of days,” Minister of State for Steel and Mines Prafulla Kumar Mallick told TNIE.



The demand notices will be issued as per the August 2 order of the Supreme Court which has directed the State Government to recover the cost of the excess minerals by December 31, 2017.



In its report to the Supreme Court, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) had said that 2155.11 lakh tonnes of iron and manganese ore were illegally extracted during 10 years from 2000 to 2010. The notional value of the minerals was worked out at `17,576.16 crore.As the cost of the minerals extracted without environment clearance (EC) has been worked out by the CEC, the State Government will have to determine the cost of minerals extracted without forest clearance (FC), beyond the approved mining plan and without consent of the Odisha State Pollution Board for operation of mines, official sources said.



The Directorate of Mines will issue show cause notices to mining lease holders who have violated rules and regulations under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act for cost determination of illegally mined minerals, sources familiar with the development said.The mining companies will take their next course of action after getting the revised demand notice from the State Government.The mining lessees are exploring legal options available for them to approach the apex court for reconsideration of its order as they have already paid royalty and taxes for the excess minerals.



Apart from filing review petition, the mining companies will also request the Supreme Court for extension of time for payment of penalties. As mines of a majority of the lease holders have been shut down following order of the Supreme Court due to lack of statutory clearances, these companies are not in a position to pay the penalty imposed on them. Even the mines which are operational are not in a position to pay the compensation amount within the stipulated period, sources in mining industry said.

