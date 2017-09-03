JAGATSINGHPUR: A Minor girl and a woman were murdered over dowry demands allegedly by their in-laws in the last two days in Jagatsinghpur district. The deceased are Bijay Laxmi Swain alias Soni (15) and Banajabasini Acharya. All the six accused in both the cases were forwarded to court on Saturday.

Gopinath Swain of Badagabpur village under Kujang police limits had abducted Soni, a resident of Nabadia village, from a temple and forcibly married her on March 15 this year. As the wedding was solemnised before they could attend the ceremony, Soni’s poor parents could not do much to bring her back. A few months after the wedding, Gopinath and his parents started demanding dowry. Soni’s father expressed his helplessness in meeting their demand. Soni, too, protested the dowry demand as a result of which she was often assaulted by Gopinath.



On Friday, Gopinath, his father Sunakar and mother Basanti assaulted Soni again and allegedly set her afire after pouring kerosene on her. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the house and rescued her. She was immediately shifted to Kujang Hospital where doctors said she suffered 99 per cent burn injuries. Soni succumbed within a few hours of being admitted. Her uncle, Prabir Swain, lodged a complaint following which, Kujang police registered murder cases against the three accused. They were forwarded to court on Saturday which remanded them in judicial custody.



In another incident at Agapal village, Banajabasini was allegedly murdered by her in-laws when her parents refused to meet their additional dowry demand of `1 lakh. Banajabasini was married to Surendra Satpathy of the village in 2014. During the wedding, her parents had given her gold ornaments, household articles and cash of `1.20 lakh as dowry. However, after the wedding, her in-laws started demanding another `1 lakh from Banajabasini’s father to open a shop. When he expressed helplessness, they tortured her and the matter was also brought to the notice of village heads by the woman’s family members.



On Thursday, an argument took place between Banajabasini and her husband over the dowry demand and in a fit of rage, the latter, along with his parents, killed her. To show it as an act of suicide, they hanged Banajabasini’s body from the fan in her bedroom. Receiving information, her parents rushed to their son-in-law’s house to find her lying dead. They then registered a police complaint against the three, leading to their arrest.