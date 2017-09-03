CUTTACK: A 23-year-old newly wedded woman sustained serious injuries after her husband’s elder brother stabbed her with a knife in a lodge at College Square under Malgodown police limits on Saturday. The incident is reportedly the consequence of a triangular love story.The profusely bleeding victim, Manasi Muduli of Nirmal Kothi under Erasama police limits in Jagatsinghpur district, has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. Her condition is stated to be stable.



Police said Manasi, who was in love with 27-year-old accused Biswambar Barik of her locality for the last five years, had developed a parallel affair with his younger brother Prabir Barik (25), a local businessman.

Discarding her affair with Biswambar, Manasi eloped with Prabir five days back. After they married without the approval of their families at a temple in Biribati on August 29, both were staying in Santi lodge at College Square.



After knowing their marriage, Biswambar, who works as supervisor in a Cuttack-based private sweepers’ agency, came in search of Manasi on Saturday. He barged into the lodge room and stabbed her following exchange of hot words. Manasi sustained deep injuries on her neck and lower abdomen. After the murderous attack, Biswambar fled. Acting on the complaint of lodge owner Nilesh Ganatra, Malgodown police nabbed him from Badambadi. Investigation is on, informed ACP Trinath Mishra.