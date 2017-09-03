RAYAGADA: Sorcery violence has yet again raised its ugly head in Rayagada district. This time, an elderly person was killed and his body thrown into a nullah.The incident occurred last month but it came to light on Saturday after the body was recovered from river Bansadhara near Badhipada village under Muniguda police limits of the district. The deceased is Damba Paki (55) of Ramana village under Chandrapur block. He was missing from last month. Police said he was killed by Chakradhar Paki, Suresh Paki and Santo Gula of the village as they suspected him of practising sorcery.



When eight-year-son of Chakradhar died due to a mysterious disease, he blamed Damba for killing him through sorcery. On July 10 when Damba was returning to his village, Chakradhar, along with his two friends, attacked him at Badhipada village. They throttled him to death and threw his body in a nullah. Due to rain, the body was swept away into Bansadhara.



On Saturday, some locals found a decomposed body floating in the river and informed police. IIC Kapileswar Behera, along with police team, reached the spot and identified the body with the help of villagers. Subsequently, Muniguda police arrested Chakradhar, Suresh and Santo after a relative of Damba lodged a police complaint.