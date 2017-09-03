BHUBANESWAR: More rainfall is likely in Odisha in next 24 hours. The met office here on Saturday said heavy rainfall is likely to lash one or two places in South Odisha while moderate rain and thundershower would occur in many places during the period.Odisha is already being pounded by downpour since Friday with the south-west monsoon being active in the State. It rained in most places, heavily in one or two places.



Heavy rainfall was recorded in Puri, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Gajapti, Khurda, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Ganjam and Boudh districts, the met office said.While Kakatpur in Puri district received around 11 cm of rainfall since Friday, Banki and Athagarh in Cuttack district and Jaleswar and Gobindpur in Balasore district recorded about 9 cm rainfall each during the period. The State Capital recorded 7 cm rainfall since Friday, it added.