JAGATSINGHPUR: The recently published list of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Nuagaon block of Jagatsinghpur district has raised many eyebrows.Madhusudan Lenka of Sareikula village under Sikhar panchayat had died in 2010. Udhab Jena of Patenigaon village under the same panchayat died in 2015. Names of Lenka and Jena figure in the official 2017-18 list of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Nuagaon block. Last week, officials concerned brought out a list of 21 beneficiaries of the scheme and put it up outside the local panchayat office for public information. While serial number of Lenka is five, that of Jena is 15.

Several irregularities have been pointed out by locals in selecting beneficiaries for the scheme. While those in need of housing assistance have been left out, names of the rich and affluent have made it to the PMAY list. Locals also alleged that the list contains names of certain persons who own private residential properties or have availed Indira Awas Yojana benefit earlier. Sikhar panchayat Executive Officer Sitansu Biswal said the list might contain names of dead people but no work order has yet been issued against their names. Investigation into allegation by locals is on, he said.



Nuagaon BDO refused to comment on the issue while block chairman Jagannath Das clarified that the list has been prepared as per the 2011 survey. He said if allegation of villagers are found true, names of dead and rich persons will be deleted from the list. In 2016-17, work orders of 284 PMAY houses were received for Nuagaon block and work on only eight was completed. In 2017-18, the target has been brought down to 98 and not a single work order has been issued so far.