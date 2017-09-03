BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served a notice to the State Government for its alleged failure to provide justice to a differently-abled minor girl raped inside the Jagannath temple at Baripada five months back.Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex human rights body asked the Principal Secretary of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department to reply within four weeks.

On March 31, a physically challenged minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth inside the premises of Lord Jagannath temple at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district. The incident took place when the victim went inside the temple for ‘Darshan’ of the Lord.



Stating that there is no safety and security of minor girls even when one is handicapped at public places, the petitioner alleged neither psycho-social counselling and compensation as per law has been paid to the victim nor she has been ensured the benefits under social welfare schemes.

“This is a classic case of failure of police and officials from Women and Child Development Department. Negligence and failure of the Government authorities in acting over the issue pose serious question of human rights,” Tripathy contended.

He had requested the NHRC to direct the State to pay a compensation of `10 lakh to the victim and investigate the case besides asking the DG of Police and the Secretary of SSEPD department to act against the errant officials as per law.Tripathy had also demanded rehabilitation of the girl and recommendation of psycho-social counselling. Earlier, on another petition filed by Tripathy, the NHRC had transferred it to the Odisha Human Rights Commission for taking action over the issue.