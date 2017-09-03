ROURKELA: The East Coast Railway (ECoR), which is implementing the Bimlagarh-Talcher Broad Gauge (BG) rail line project, may fail to meet the deadline with land acquisition in Angul, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts being delayed. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that is monitoring the project of `1,928.07 crores hopes for its completion by 2022. A report on land acquisition status, a copy of which is with The Express, paints a sorry picture of the mega railway project. ECoR sources informed that 297.12 acres of private land have been acquired and direct purchase of 12.56 acres in Angul district is underway.



Of remaining 684.84 acres in 81 villages of three districts, papers have been submitted for 539.35 acres in 72 villagers, while the process is stuck for want of copies of Records Of Rights (ROR) and trace maps of 145.49 acres in rest nine villages under Barkote tehsil in Deogarh district and Lahunipara and Koida tehsils in Sundargarh.For the private land, Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study has been completed for 18 villages in Pallahada tehsil of Angul, but notification under Section 11(1) of Land Acquisition Act is

pending. In June last, SIA fees were deposited for 15 villagers of Pallahada tehsil of Angul and 16 villages of Bonai, Lahunipara and Koida tehsils in Sundargarh. Sources informed that 97.304 acres of Government land have been alienated upto 43.5 kms from Talcher side, but alienation of irrigation land on that patch remains pending.



Papers submitted for alienation of 244.16 acres of Government land needs to be expedited by collectors of Angul, Deogarh and Sundargarh, while documents are yet to be submitted for the rest 85.99 acres of Government land in 14 villages for want of copies of ROR or trace maps from Barkote tehsil in Deogarh and Lahunipara tehsil in Sundargarh.About 59.31 acres of forest land upto 25 kms from Talcher side have been diverted. Forest land diversion proposals for rest 614.91 acres have been placed in February this year and land schedules for the diversion proposals are pending in respective tehsils of three districts for authentication.



So far, the mandatory Gram Sabha meetings have been held in 11 villages and 69 more villages are to be covered. Significantly, submission of certificates under Forest Rights Act, 2006 by Collectors of Angul, Deogarh and Sundargarh is yet to be done, while Angul administration needs to issue displacement certificates to land losers as per court direction.Source said the project approved in 2003-04 was initially targeted to end by 2019, but had to be extended to 2022. Target to complete 0 to 25 kms from Talcher in mid-2017 has been further extended by a year. Work is in progress in patches upto 40 kms from Talcher with two major bridges nearing completion and three in progress. About 50 per cent of 70 minor bridges have been completed.