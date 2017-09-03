PARADIP: AMID reports of contamination, a team of State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) will collect samples from three different points of Taladanda canal every month to determine its water quality.

“SPCB is alert to check pollution in Taladanada canal. We have asked a team to collect samples from three points, including spots near IFFCO and PPL, Kujang Bazaar and Mahanadi river mouth to test the quality of water every month,” Regional Officer of SPCB, Paradip, Mukesh Mahaling said. The discharge of untreated sewage from hospitals, offices, industries, fertiliser plants, dry-fish units, hotels and other establishments in Cuttack and Paradip has apparently polluted Taladanda and Machhagaon canals and their branches. These canals have been the mainstay of irrigation in Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts.



Originating from Cuttack near Jobra Barrage, Taladanda canal later gets bifurcated into two main sub-branches __ Taladanda and Machhagaon canal. The main canal’s 13-km long stretch from Cuttack to Biribati and the portion between Kujang and Paradip are highly polluted, sources said.

Moreover, wastes from the slaughterhouses are apparently dumped into Taladanada canal, contaminating the water. Not just that, sources claimed that the levels of faecal contamination is unusually high.

The water from Taladanda canal irrigates around 22,000 hectares of farmland in Jagatsinghpur district, while Machhagaon canal water is used for cultivating 34,870 hectares.



Sources say the water in these canals have turned black due to contamination.

The canal water poses risk to human lives and agriculture. Thousands of fish have been wiped out from the canal due to prolonged bouts of hypoxia (decrease in oxygen levels).Taladanada canal also passes through the one of the biggest vegetable markets, Kujang Bazar, in Paradip. Locals alleged that the wastes from the vegetable mandi is dumped into the canal. “This canal has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes in Paradip town,” said a resident, Rajkishore Sahu.



Earlier, a petition in this regard was filed in the Orissa High Court in 2014. The High Court issued orders to stop discharge of untreated wastes into the canal water. At the behest of High Court, the SPCB had collected water samples from the canal and detected the presence of Total Coliform Bacteria (TCB) beyond the permissible limit.