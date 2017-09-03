BHUBANESWAR: Commuters of the Capital City continued to battle the waterlogged roads here for the second consecutive day on Saturday. Road traffic moved at snail's pace in the morning as several areas like Jharpada, Bomikhal, Soubhagya Nagar and Jaydev Vihar were flooded after a brief spell of rain.The residents of Soubhagya Nagar underwent a laborious task while coming out of their houses as the entire area was inundated and the sewage from the overflowing drains mixed with the rainwater.

The drainage systems in several areas were blocked due to excessive dumping of garbage as well as the civic administration's failure to ensure timely desilting. The city recorded 66.6 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 26 vulnerable points in the city that are prone to water logging. Some of these places are Acharya Vihar, Bomikhal, Laxmi Sagar, Rasulgarh, Nayapalli and others.