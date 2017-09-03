PARLAKHEMUNDI: A government-run UP school is craving for attention of authorities, despite being situated in front of Paralakhemundi Municipality office. Parents alleged that the authorities had not taken initiatives to clear the debris of a collapsed wall on the premises of Gourahari Paricha UP School under Gosani block. The boundary wall of the school had collapsed on August 27 due to heavy rains in the area. According to headmistress Santoshini Nanda, she had immediately informed the Block Education Officer, the BDO and the officials in the Municipality about the incident. However, her plea fell on deaf ears. Meanwhile, parents have also sought the intervention of the district administration into the matter. They are apprehensive about debris hampering free movement of the students.



With around 103 students and three teachers, the school is apparently considered to be one of the best public schools in the town. The school had faced similar situation in the past as well. Two big trees got uprooted on the campus in July. However, the school authorities claimed that even after repeated requests made to various authorities, the trunks were not removed from the campus.