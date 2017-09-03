BHUBANESWAR: With the death of another person on Sunday, the swine flu death toll in Odisha rose to 36.

According to a health official, one person infected with H1N1 virus and undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospitals in Cuttack, succumbed on Sunday.

The official said that while 19 swabs were sent for examination to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) here on Sunday, only one tested positive for the deadly virus.

With this new case, the total number of H1N1-infected persons in the state increased to 346, he added.

The Health Department has asked hospitals to create isolated wards to treat the swine flu patients.