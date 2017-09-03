RAYAGADA: A DAY after mutilated body of a college girl was found on the railway tracks near Majhigharani temple here, Rayagada police detained three youths on Saturday. They are Shaikh Samir, Bipin Behera and Sunil Mohanty. The three were handed over to the GRP for further investigation. The railway police suspect that it might have been a case of triangular love story.



The deceased is Lipsha Rani Sunamudi (18), a BSc first year student of Rayagada Autonomous College. Her body, with multiple injury marks, was found by her relatives on Friday. She was staying with her grandmother in Rayagada and her parents stayed in Bissamcuttack. According to the FIR filed by her father Goura Chandra Sunamudhi, she had gone to a computer centre at 5 pm on Friday. In the evening, her mother received a telephone call and the caller asked about Lipsha.

A few minutes later, she got another call and the caller informed that the girl was with one Sunil Mohanty. Lipsha’s grandmother subsequently informed her father that she had not returned home till late in the evening. Some of their relatives in Rayagada began searching for Lipsa and found her mutilated body on railway tracks near Majhigharani temple.