BHUBANESWAR: It is a common sight on the Capital roads to find the two-wheeler riders without helmets while policemen on duty remain mere spectators. While some riders are not wearing helmets at all, others are putting the headgears on their knees and hands in a bid to avoid any trouble from the cops. The ‘no helmet, no petrol’ rule, which was implemented across the city in 2016, has gone for a toss.

Besides helmet rule, triple-riding is another common violation. On top of it, the recent Government announcement to enforce helmet for pillion driver is defied with impunity.



As per the rules, a fine of `100 can be imposed for riding without a helmet under Section-129 read with 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. “Since only `100 fine is imposed on two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets, the violators are effortlessly giving away the money,” a traffic official said.

Traffic DCP Mahes Narayan Bohidar told this newspaper that they will soon organise awareness campaigns across the city over the issue. “We have eight enforcement agencies to check traffic violations, but they are not sufficient for the entire city. Challans are also being sent to the addresses of the traffic violators,” he said.



According to the Commissionerate Police data, a total of 598 accidents took place in Bhubaneswar in 2016 causing 186 deaths. While 175 persons had died due to road accidents in 2015, as many as 177 persons lost their lives in 2014.The casualty figure due to road accidents in the State in 2016 stood at 4,029, according to the data compiled by the Transport Department.