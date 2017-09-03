JEYPORE: A pregnant woman delivered a stillborn on the bank of a river in Girligumma village under Dasmantpur block of Koraput district as the ambulance failed to reach her village due to bad road condition.Sources said condition of the woman, Maina Bisoi, is stable.

Maina, a resident of Girligumma, went into labour on Friday morning. To take her to the Dasmantpur public health centre, her family members and villagers placed the woman on their shoulders and crossed river Pada by foot. After reaching the river bank, they called up the 102 ambulance but it could not reach the place due to damaged road condition.

They then called up an autorickshaw but before Maina could be taken to the health centre, she delivered a stillborn on the river bank. She was subsequently shifted to the health centre in the autorickshaw. Sources said the expected date of delivery of the woman was a month away.