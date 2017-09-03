MALKANGIRI : A woman of Jantri village in Chitrakonda block of Malkangiri district had to leave the village following Maoist diktat. China Pangi (42) was also threatened with death punishment for disobeying their order. The Maoists held a praja court on the outskirts of the village on Wednesday where they alleged that China’s son, who works in Andhra Pradesh, is passing information to the police about the movement of Maoists in cut-off areas of Malkangiri district.



Following this, four to five Maoist militia members went to the house of China and asked her to leave the village at the earliest without informing anyone about the decision of the praja court. On Friday, she left the village and came to the spillway where her husband is staying with their 10-year-old daughter. Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena said Somu Pangi, husband of China, had left the village in 2015 after Maoist threat. A house was provided to him at the spillway and he eked out a living from running a small shop there. Police will ensure safety of China and Somu, the SP said.



In a similar incident on Friday, former Samiti member Rama Chandra Sisa and his wife of Muraliguda village under Poplur panchayat under Kalimela block fled the village as the Maoists asked them to do so. Sisa was abducted by a group of Maoists on Thursday night and released the next day. Sisa’s mother is now staying alone in the village.