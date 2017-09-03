KENDRAPARA: A 34-year-old woman was tied and beaten up by a group of women activists for selling liquor illegally in Gogua village under Kendrapara district on Saturday. The woman is Sasmita Patra, who is accused of selling liquor in the village and its nearby areas. The activists also raided her house and seized 25 liquor bottles. They also tried to manhandle policemen who reached the spot to rescue Sasmita and blocked Cuttack-Chandbali road at Gogua Chhack by burning tyres protesting the liquor sale.



The activists alleged that after liquor shops and bars near highways were closed down, vendors have started selling liquor on the roadside in the village. Although they had informed the local administration about it, officials did not pay heed to their complaint. A police case has been registered.