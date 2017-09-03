KENDRAPARA: A 22-year-old youth was tied to an electric pole and thrashed by locals in Haladidiha village under Kendrapara Sadar police limits on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. He has been identified as Dilip Behera of Jaguleipada village.Receiving information, police rushed to the spot and rescued him. Father of the 10-year-old girl lodged a complaint in Kendrapada Sadar police station alleging that his daughter was drawing water from the village tubewell when the accused requested her to give him some water to drink. When she gave him water, the accused dragged her to a lonely place and sexually assaulted her. Hearing her scream, some locals rushed to the spot and rescued her. Based on the complaint, police arrested the accused.



The girl and the accused were medically examined at the district government hospital at Kendrapara. Later, the youth was produced in the SDJM Court at Kendrapara which rejected his bail plea and remanded him in judicial custody.