CUTTACK: The first phase of immersion ceremony of Ganesh puja in the Millennium City was conducted as per schedule on Sunday. The second and third phases of immersion ceremony will be organised on September 10 and 17 respectively.

More than 600 idols of Lord Ganesh were taken out in a colourful procession for immersion in eight temporary ponds set up by the district administration along the riverside of Mahanadi and Kathajodi at Chahata, Matamatha, Kartikeswar Gada, Nuapada, Nehru Palli, Khannagar and Devi Gada.

With increase in number of puja pandals, the district administration has dug up two more temporary ponds to avoid rush at the immersion spots, said Collector Nirmal Chandra Mishra.

Adequate manpower has been deployed at the pond site to remove debris of puja materials after immersion. It will be shifted to disposal yard for proper waste management, informed CMC Commissioner Bikash Chandra Mahapatra.

Though around 580 puja madapas, including different clubs, youth associations and cultural organisations had obtained licence for immersion of Ganesh idols in the first phase, many idols belonging to individual households were also found to have been immersed, he added.

Acting on the direction of the Orissa High Court, the Commissionerate Police has formed special squads to check noise pollution. DCP Akhilesvar Singh had directed the puja committees to ban sound system completely during the immersion ceremony. Heavy security arrangements were also made by the Commissionerate Police to prevent any untoward incidents.