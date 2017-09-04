BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police has directed the city cops to maintain a separate register at all police stations for complaints related to missing, thefts and snatchings of mobile phones.

Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi issued an instruction to all the police stations in this regard recently. “We are maintaining a separate register for all complaints related to mobile phones. Complaints are being forwarded to DCP’s office requesting to track the devices at an interval of every seven to eight days,” a cop posted at Nayapalli police station said.

Another policeman pointed out that they are asking the complainants to get the consumer application form (CAF) from the service providers in case their SIM cards are lost. Sources said a man was able to fraudulently block the SIM card of a person by lodging a police complaint claiming that the number was in his name and he had lost it.

According to guidelines of Telecommunications Department, it is mandatory for a customer to fill the CAF by providing the required personal details, prior to activation of the SIM card.