RAYAGADA: With the Centre giving hints of early general elections, political parties have stepped up efforts to strengthen their respective vote base in the district. Close on the heels of visits of Congress observer Sayad Sattar Ali and Union Minister and BJP heavyweight Jual Oram, former minister and BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma visited the district on Sunday.

Addressing the media, Dasburma, also the BJD observer of Rayagada, informed that tribal councils and ward committees will be formed throughout the district in two months. Party workers will spread the achievements of Naveen Patnaik Government, which has successfully implemented various welfare schemes for the benefit of people during its 17-year rule. He also said that observers have already been appointed in 11 blocks and three ULBs of the district.