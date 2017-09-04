BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP nipping at its heels in Odisha, the ruling BJD has decided to mount a huge campaign statewide to strengthen chief minister Naveen Patnaik's image.

The BJP has emerged as a challenger to the BJD since the February 2017 zilla parishad polls. So the ruling party is planning a series of meetings across the state to drum up the Outlook Best Administration Award received by Naveen Patnaik and to publicise the welfare schemes launched by his government.

In the first phase of the campaign, reception meetings will be organised at the zonal level, first at Cuttack and Berhampur and then a massive show at Sambalpur. In the second phase, the chief minister will address meetings at sub-divisional headquarters.

The focus of the BJD's campaign will be to project the chief minister as a people-friendly leader who has launched several welfare measures despite the Centre's neglect of the state on many crucial matters.

The BJD has already launched two programmes, titled Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash and Ama Sahara, Ama Unnati to strenghen the organisation at the grassroots level. Ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior leaders have been asked to make field visits to be in touch with party workers and common people. "Leaders have been asked to listen to the grievances of the people and take immediate steps to resolve the problems," a senior leader said.

Besides, the decision to implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for government employees, formation of development councils in nine tribal-dominated districts, land rights for slum-dwellers and several other welfare measures will for the focus of the BJD campaign.

Sources in the ruling party said the aim of the campaign will be to create a positive image of the chief minister and the government and expose the failure of the BJP government at the Centre. The campaign will be intensified after the monsoon session of the Assembly begins on September 7.