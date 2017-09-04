RAYAGADA: Thousands of passengers of Alappuzha Dhanbad-bound Bokaro Express had a harrowing experience on Sunday after the engine detached from the bogies for a couple of times before reaching Rayagada.

The engine first detached before reaching Donkinavalasa station of Andhra Pradesh and moved 1 km ahead leaving the bogies behind. Later, the engine was attached with the bogies and the train resumed its journey. The staff inspected the snags and made necessary repairs at Donkinavalasa after which the train left the station.

However, a similar scare gripped the passengers after the engine detached from the bogies again between Kuneru and Jamadeipentha railway stations. The engine was attached again and the train managed to reach Jamadeipentha station. After the recurrence of the technical snags were informed to the DRM office of Visakhapatanam, an engine from Rayagada was sent to Jamadeipentha, which brought the train to Rayagada.

Following the incident, the train was delayed by two hours. Station Superintendent of Rayagada said the department has taken this incident seriously and is probing into it. On the other hand, relatives of passengers of the train alleged that the Station Superintendent misbehaved with them when they enquired about the incident. Samuel Tandi, a passenger of Rayagada who was travelling in the train, alleged that RPF personnel also misbehaved with him when he wanted to know the reason behind the incident.