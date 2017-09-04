JAGATSINGHPUR: Delay in completion of the bridge connecting Jagatsinghpur with Puri district under Biju Setu Yojana has triggered widespread resentment among the locals. As the project hangs fire, the rural populace, meanwhile, is forced to cover an extra distance of 15 km due to lackadaisical attitude of the district officials towards putting the bridge to use. As per reports, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of Dahaniakhia Biju Setu on Devi river on January 15, 2014.

It was decided to complete the 490.08 metre bridge, to be built at a cost of `2.82 crore, by June 14, 2016. Though the deadline has been missed, the bridge is yet to be thrown open to public. Thousands of residents of both Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts will be benefited by the project. The bridge would ease the woes of people of Tarashai, Dahanikhia, Suakana, Talada, Paikhela, Erabanga and another 10 villages in both the districts, especially during the monsoon.

However, with delay in completion of the bridge, residents of Tarashai, Dahanikhia, Suakana and a few other villages of Jagatsinghpur have to travel about 15 km extra to reach the neighbouring Kakatpur, Konark and other nearby places of Puri.

A contract agency had been engaged to construct the bridge project. However, major works like the approach road are yet to be completed. The agency, on the other hand, has left the area without carrying out the remaining work of the incomplete bridge. Moreover, the locals alleged that there have been large-scale irregularities in construction of the bridge project.

Sub-standard materials have been used in the construction, they claimed and added that due to unavailability of batching machine, construction of the final spar on the bridge has been poor. On the other hand, after the private agency left, workers of the ruling party have taken up construction of the approach road and other incomplete tasks on contract basis, giving rise to apprehension about the quality of the work. Contacted, Executive Engineer of Rural Development Manoranjan Patnaik said collection of extortion money and attack on its employees forced the contract agency to leave the place.