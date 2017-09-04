BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of the BJP on Sunday celebrated the elevation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Cabinet rank. Enthusiastic party workers and senior leaders celebrated the occasion at the State party headquarters here by dancing to the beats of drums, sharing sweets and bursting crackers.

State BJP president Basanta Panda and several party functionaries were present at the celebrations.

While expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his love for Odisha, Panda said Pradhan's promotion will boost the party's prospects in the State.

"It is matter of great joy and pride for the State of Odisha that Dharmendra Pradhan has been elevated to Cabinet rank. This shows the Prime Minister's love for the State," Panda said.

The State BJP chief congratulated Pradhan on getting a Cabinet post. Pradhan was given the promotion because of his hard work. This will definitely have an impact on the State.

Senior leaders Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, KV Singhdeo, Suresh Pujari, Pratap Sarangi and several others also congratulated Pradhan for this achievement.