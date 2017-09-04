SAMBALPUR: A couple was arrested by Sambalpur police on Sunday for killing a worker to commit theft in their own house at New Contractor Colony in Burla on August 29. The accused are Karan Singh (20) and his wife Sherjeet Kaur (23). A towel, keys, scissors and mobile phone of the deceased were recovered from a bush along Sambalpur- Rourkela Highway in Rengali area of the district. This apart, police seized `75,000 cash, coins of `990, gold rings, silver ornaments and a two-wheeler from the couple.

Informing this to media, Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora said the couple murdered Debaraj Bhoi (27), who was working as a mason for Karan’s contractor father Ashok Singh, to loot from their own house. Debaraj belonged to Beheratikra area under Burla police limits. A case was registered on August 29 and the accused have confessed to the crime. Sources said Ashok was unhappy with his elder son Karan and daughter-in-law Sherjeet as they had married against his will.

The couple, however, stayed in Ashok’s house along with the other family members. Karan was unemployed and wanted money to eke out living. On August 28, Ashok called Debaraj to guard his house in the absence of his wife, Babita Kaur, and younger son, Debendra Singh, who had gone to Nirajabad in Madhya Pradesh to attend a family function.

Taking advantage of the absence of Babita and Debendra, the couple planned to commit theft from their own house on August 29. As per the plan, the couple left for Rourkela on a two-wheeler at 10 am on the day. They returned home at 12.30 pm and Ashok had left the house by then for work, Arora said. Karan and Sherjeet entered the house and opened the almirah with a duplicate key. They took away `95,000 cash and gold and silver ornaments.

However, Debaraj, who was present in the house then, tried to prevent the loot. Karan and Sherjeet then strangulated him to death with a towel. After killing him, they cut the iron net fixed on the back door using scissors to give an impression that the crime was committed by outsiders. Later, the couple left for Rourkela and midway, hid the towel, keys, scissors and mobile phone of the deceased in a bush in Rengali.