BALANGIR: Migration of villagers due to drought-like condition has started in Balangir district. According to sources, more than one lakh people, including 30,000 children, have started migrating from Belpara, Bangomunda, Turekela and Muribahal villages in search of livelihood.

Activists alleged that nearly 18,000 hectares of agricultural land are lying unused this year. Moreover, farmers have apparently stopped cultivation on 25,000 hectares due to scanty rainfall.

“The government should provide jobs to the locals in and around the village. Or else, if the villagers are migrating, then the government should maintain a data of the migrating families and provide them with insurance and other facilities,” said anti-migration activist Arun Mishra.

Government officials insisted on their commitment to deal with the situation. “The administration is seriously dealing with the issue. Special camps will be organised at various blocks to provide work to the locals. The administration has also taken up a special drive with the help of the Labour department and the Railways to tackle the situation,” Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Balangir, Maheswar Swain, said.

“The district administration is urging the labourers to register themselves at panchayat level. We are trying to register the labourers as per the government norms to provide them with the benefits of several welfare schemes,” said Balangir Assistant Labour Commissioner Saroj Ranjit.



Narasingh Mishra visits Agalpur block

LEADER of Opposition Narasingh Mishra visited the drought affected areas of Agalpur block on Sunday and held discussions with farmers in Rengali, Jhankarpali, Dudukamunda and Chakradharpur villages.

Due to erratic rainfall in the block, transplanting of paddy saplings has been delayed. Mishra said the State Government should repair all the defunct lift irrigation points and provide loans to farmers at the earliest.