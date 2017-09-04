CUTTACK: A goods train derailed near Sikharpur railway level crossing in Cuttack on Sunday. Though there is no report of any casualty, injury or loss, train services were hampered for some time due to the accident.

As per report, a goods train was carrying cement from Jharsuguda to Cuttack when the incident occurred at about 11.50 am. The train skidded off the track and got derailed near Sikharpur, blocking movement of trains on the line.

On being informed, senior officials of East Coast Railway (ECoR) rushed to the spot. The railway line was cleared and declared fit for resuming train service at about 1.55 pm.

Following the derailment, three passenger trains like Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express, New Delhi-Puri Nandankanan Express and Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express were delayed, said Cuttack Station Manager Nrusingha Charan Sahu.