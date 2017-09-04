KENDRAPARA: Members of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) rescued two children after their grandparents were arrested for murdering their mother on Sunday. Father of the children was earlier arrested on the same charge. All the accused belong to Teragaon under Marsaghai police limits in Kendrapara district. Anitya Parida (37) of the village was arrested on August 20, a day after he killed his wife Sumitra over dowry demand.

The couple had a four-year-old son and a twoyear- old daughter. Gouranga and Hemalata Parida, grandparents of the children, then took responsibility of the children but they too were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the murder of Sumitra. Leaving the children in the house alone, police took the accused to Marsaghai police station.

Receiving information, CWC members rushed to the house and rescued the children, who were later handed over to a government-run children’s home, said Rabindra Jena, a CWC member. However, IIC of Marsaghai police station, Pramod Kumar Singh, said the children were in their relative’s house when Anitya was arrested and their grandparents had fled the village after Sumitra’s death. “Police did not abandon the children. They were rescued from their relative’s house in the village,” he clarified.