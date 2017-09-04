BHUBANESWAR: IN a horrific incident, a man was beaten to death in Jatni on Saturday night for opposing a relationship between his sister and a person of the same locality. The deceased has been identified as Anup Behera of Bhoi Sahi. He opposed his sister Pinki’s relationship with Kanha. Upset over the relationship, he had thrashed Pinki and Kanha on August 26.

In a bid to take revenge, Kanha, along with his father Nalu, his brothers Kuna and Sarua, and friend Gopia, mercilessly attacked Anup with wooden sticks and iron rods at about 1 am. They also thrashed Anup’s mother Kuni and his brother Sandeep when they intervened.

On being informed, PCR vehicle personnel reached the spot and rushed Anup to Capital Hospital here. However, Anup succumbed in the hospital at around 4 am.

The deceased’s mother and brother were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. “We have detained two persons in connection with the crime and launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants involved in the case,” Jatni police said.

Sources said Anup and Kanha were at loggerheads in the past over a land dispute.