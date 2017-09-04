BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the State Government on the issue of a minor boy who had to spend more than 14 years in jail allegedly due to negligence on the part of police.

Acting on a petition, the Commission has asked the Director-General of Police to submit reply within four weeks.

Sources said a juvenile was sent to Ranpur sub-jail in Nayagarh district instead of a correction home as the local police, which had apprehended him, had mentioned his age wrongly.

“The minor was to spend more than 14 years inside the four walls of the jail due to the alleged goof-up by the police. The illegalities continue so far as no action has been initiated by the administration,” the petition contended.

The blunder, however, came to light during a visit of the members of Juvenile Justice Board to Ranpur sub-jail.

The petitioner claimed that when the minor was arrested in connection with a murder case in 2003, his age was 17 years and four months. But police allegedly cited that the accused is 22-year-old. Police had in fact arrested six persons, including the juvenile, for allegedly killing one Madan Behera on August 10, 2003. He was shown as an adult and produced in the court. He had been lodged in jail since then.

“His school certificate says the boy was born on April 20, 1986. Though he was a juvenile, he was kept in the sub-jail instead of a correctional home. The entire State machinery, especially the police, are responsible for the miscarriage of justice and his illegal confinement,” petitioner rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy pointed out. He requested the NHRC to investigate the case, direct the DGP and the Secretary of Women and Child Development to act against the errant officials as per law and pay a compensation of `14 lakh to the victim.