BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government today decided to increase the reservation for differently-abled persons to four percent from the existing three per cent. Out of the four per cent quota for differently-abled persons, one per cent will be reserved for differently-abled women, an official said after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved a proposal in this regard.

The official release also said that the state government has implemented several schemes and programmes for the welfare of differently-abled persons. It said that the government has also made provision for grant of financial assistance and other facilities to them. Special schools have been opened for them, the release said.