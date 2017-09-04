BONAI (SUNDARGARH): AMID deficit rainfall, high-land paddy fields have developed cracks in Bonai sub-division of the rain-fed Sundargarh district, leaving farmers worried. A vast portion of high-land areas with paddy crops at various growth stages are developing cracks due to prolonged dry spell in August. While the agriculture officers said the situation has not assumed severity so far, one more week of dry spell may lead to moisture stress condition and resultant crop loss.

Bonai Krushak Sangh president Dambrudhar Kishan had planted paddy in three farm lands across Bonai block. The crops are now facing moisture stress condition. Similar is the plight of crops in Lahunipara, Gurundia and Koida blocks of the sub-division. Adding to the farmers woes is the fear of pest attacks in areas like Jakeikela, Jamkira, Kenabhata and Kantasara.

District Agriculture Officer P H Kerketta said about 10 per cent of high land bearing paddy crops have witnessed cracks and if there is no rain in the next one week, moisture stress condition would affect crop yields. He said under the present circumstances, even sprinkling of adequate water would help uptake of nutrients and water through the cracked root zones to develop aerobic condition for growth of crops. However, if there is no rain for a longer period, moisture stress condition will reduce grain filling process of paddy plants leading to chaffy grains.

He said short-duration paddy crops, mostly on high-land areas, in the sub-division are in panicle initiation stage, while medium and long duration paddy crops on medium and low lands are in tillering stage. Against the normal rainfall figure of 393.9 mm for August, Bonai, Lahunipara, Gurundia and Koida blocks in the sub-division received 105 mm, 163 mm, 266 mm and 132 mm rains respectively. These four blocks in July had received average of 200 mm surplus rainfall.