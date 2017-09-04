SAMBALPUR: THE 12th day funeral rites of three time Congress MLA Subal Sahu here was more an occasion for politicking than mourning with the three main political parties wooing the departed leader’s son Sumit to contest the by-poll from Barpali Assembly constituency as their respective candidates. Sahu’s demise has thrown up a long list of aspirants from the three political parties.

Things seem to be difficult for the Congress with none among its existing party leaders having the charisma the three-time MLA enjoyed. Despite BJD’s supremacy in the State, Sahu had won from Bijepur constituency for three consecutive times in 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections. In the 2014 Assembly polls, Sahu had won the seat by bagging 53,290 votes.

BJD nominee Prasanna Acharya missed out closely notching up 52, 832 votes. BJP nominee Jayashankar Pattanaik could secure 30,001 votes. Rebel BJD candidate and former BJD MLA Ashok Panigrahi got fourth position with 18,232 votes. The situation has, however, changed since then. The BJP has made its presence felt in a big way but still has a long way to go to win the polls.

This leaves the BJD with an advantage provided the ruling party fields the right candidate, say political observers. On Saturday, BJD ministers Snehangini Chhuria and Sushanta Singh camped in the house of Sahu in a bid to convince Sumit to contest as the party candidate and so did BJP leaders Dilip Ray and Bijay Mahapatra. Chhuria and Singh also interacted with Panigrahi, who is now a BJP contender. With Acharya in the Rajya Sabha, it is unlikely that he would evince interest to contest. On the other hand, the Congress contender is former minister Ripunath Seth.