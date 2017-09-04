SAMBALPUR: The construction of a bridge over Badjoar Nullah, connecting Sodamal in Jharsuguda district with Dharropani in Rengali block, could have made commuting easier for residents of at least 120 villages in Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts.

However, the residents are compelled to travel unsafe and face several difficulties. Residents of Rengali, Jamankira, Kuchinda and Maneswar blocks in Sambalpur and Kolabira, Kirmira and Laikera in Jharsuguda have to travel through forest road, on which Badjoar Nullah flows, to reach Industrial Corridor at Rengali on State Highway 10 connecting Sambalpur with Rourkela.

Villagers claimed that vehicles get stuck in the ‘nullah,’ which gets swollen with water during monsoon. Things get worse for those travelling on foot. It has been alleged that while crores have been invested to improve connectivity, the plight of these villagers has gone unnoticed.

Apparently, the villagers had approached the elected representatives at different levels repeatedly. But, their efforts went in vain. Meanwhile, the road connecting Sodamal with Dharropani is in no better condition. The road that runs through a forest area is still undeveloped, with stones and pebbles popping up at various points.

“We have tried to get the road desalinated from the Forest department for its development. There has been no word from the department in this regard,” Rengali Panchayat Samiti vice-chairman Satyanarayan Agrawal said.

Admitting the sufferings of locals owing to the absence of a bridge and proper roads, he said the administration had been trying its best to fulfil their demand.