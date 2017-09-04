ROURKELA: Workers of PSU mining company, Bisra Stone Lime Company Ltd (BSLC), have not received their salary for the last 15 months in a row. The 107-year-old BSLC, a subsidiary of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) at Birmitrapur, continues to face financial crisis. Production and dispatch of dolomite and limestone have been stopped for a month, rendering the workers jobless.

INTUC-affiliated Gangpur Labour Union (GLU) general secretary Sandeep Mishra said two bank accounts of BSLC have been frozen following an ex parte court order after the management failed to pay `60 lakh to a debtor and also did not appear in the hearing. At least 720 workers and 35 officers have not received salaries for 15 months and the company’s total liability has mounted to `125 crore with the employees’ share being `44 crore.

He claimed that RINL is unlikely to accept the management’s proposal to allow it a ‘trade advance’ of `20 crore and it has indicated to ensure salary for two months and some amount of bonus for workers. Crisis has gripped BSLC from 2011 and over the past six years, it has faced complete closure several times over technical reasons. Only Birmitrapur mine spread over 744 hectares (ha) is in use, while five other mining blocks in the district over a total area of 355 ha are fresh mines.

From early 2015, BSLC has been given permission to extract five lakh tonnes per month against previous monthly capacity of 80,000 tones, but the company’s average production remains at 40,000 tonnes. Birmitrapur MLA and Birmitrapur Mazdoor Manch president George Tirkey blamed inefficient management for poor plight of the company. He has been demanding shifting of BSLC’s management power to Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) from RINL. Sources said with SAIL itself making loss, there is no taker for the demand.