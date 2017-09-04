BARIPADA: A youth was arrested in Baripada on Sunday for rash driving and violating traffic norms. The accused, Nishit Kumar Mishra, a resident of Budhikhamari in Ward 1 under Baripada Town police limits, was produced in SDJM court at Baripada.

He was allegedly driving the two-wheeler at high speed and when a traffic constable Janmanjay Mohanta signalled him to stop at Bhanjpur. Mishra could not slow down the motorcycle and hit Mohanta. He also allegedly abused the constable, who sustained injuries on his left leg.

Goutam Kishan, a DSP rank officer who is in charge of traffic management, said a team of police officials followed the accused while he was trying to flee and nabbed him. A bottle of alcohol was seized from his motorcycle.

Mayurbhanj SP Anirudha Kumar Singh said police are conducting regular checks on the roads to monitor vehicles for overspeeding. He said that after implementation of ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ norm in the district, 70 per cent of bikers have started wearing helmets. “Soon, we will start checking vehicles that create more noise and the riders of such vehicles would be booked under the Motor Vehicle Act,” he said.