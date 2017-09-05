JAJPUR: Assistant teacher of Budhraja Vidyapitha at Danagadi Juga Prava Sabat has been chosen for the State Best Teacher Award under the secondary section category for 2015. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will present her a certificate of merit, a shawl and cash prize worth D25,000 at an event in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Sabat has been serving in the school as a science teacher for the last 25 years. She had received the Gallantry Award by State Scouts and Guides for her service to injured passengers during the Coromandel Express mishap near Jajpur Road railway station in 2009. Besides Sabat, other teachers from the district - Narayan Chandra Dash, Rajanikant Kar and Tarini Prasad Puhan - have also been selected for the award in different categories.