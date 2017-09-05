BHUBANESWAR: With BJP raising the stakes in Odisha, the ruling BJD has decided to mount a huge campaign to strengthen the party Chief Naveen Patnaik’s image through a State-wide exercise.

The ruling BJD, for which the BJP has emerged as a challenge after the February, 2017 Zilla Parishad polls, is planning a series of meetings across the State to felicitate Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the Outlook best administrative award received by him and other welfare schemes launched by the Government.

In the first phase, reception meetings will be organised at the zonal level. After the reception meetings at Cuttack and Berhampur, another meeting which will be a massive show of strength is being planned by the BJD at Sambalpur. In the second phase, the Chief Minister will visit the district level towns, a senior party leader said adding that he will also address meetings at some sub-division headquarters.

The focus of the BJD’s campaign will be to project the Chief Minister as a people’s friendly popular leader who has launched several welfare measure in the interest of people of Odisha despite Centre’s neglect on many crucial matters.

The BJD has already launched two programmes, ‘Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash’ and ‘Ama Sahara, Ama Unnati’ to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders have been asked to make field visits regularly to be in touch with the party workers and common people. “Leaders have been asked to listen to the grievances of the people at the local level and take immediate steps to resolve the problems,” a senior leader said.

Besides, the decision to implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for the Government employees, formation of development councils in nine tribal dominated districts, land rights to slum dwellers and several other welfare measures will be the major focus of the BJD campaign to project a positive image of the State Government.

BJD sources said the aim of the campaign will be to create positive image of the Chief Minister and the State Government. It will also expose failure of the BJP Government at the Centre. The campaign will be intensified after the monsoon session of the Assembly which will begin from September 7.