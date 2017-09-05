BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has targeted to commission smart card-based common payment system in the city by January 1, 2018.The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) had floated tender in February for implementation of Common Payment Card System (CPCS), which will enable citizens with payment options for services offered by multiple agencies - Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO), Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) and parking charges besides public transport.

The proposed CPCS will enable people to travel by the city-based transport system, pay utility bills and service charges of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), purchase goods from retail stores, pay for movie tickets, dine and shop within the city.

The issue was discussed in the empowered committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in the Secretariat. The committee accorded approval to the bidding process and ICICI bank was selected as the private partner for carrying forward the project.

Various departments providing different services to the citizen were advised to make use of the smart card-based payment system for receiving the cost of their services and fees.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to make the project people-friendly and easier for people to avail the facility. Around 325 point of sale (POS) machines will be set up in different parts of the city from where people can avail the facilities. Offline transactions can also be made through the card.

With about 2.5 lakh households, Bhubaneswar is expected to witness around 30 million payment transactions for municipal services by 2018, sources in BSCL said adding that emphasis will be laid on cash-less and digital transactions.

The progress of other projects like establishment of the Institute for Training of Trainers (IToT), affordable housing project near Nakhara and slum rehabilitation and redevelopment housing project near Sainik school were also reviewed in the meeting.