BARIPADA: Nothing is impossible for a willing heart. This has been proved true by 57-year-old Mashang Hemram of Pahadpur village under Chadheipahadi panchayat in Mayurbhanj district. After making meagre income from paddy crop for successive years, he tried his hand at banana plantation in his farmland situated in the hilly terrains four years back. Today, he is known as ‘lakhpati’ (a man of lakhs) in his area.

Hemram’s success story began in 2013 when he attended a Jana Samparka Shibira at Chdheipahadi High School. Different departments including Horticulture from Rairangpur had set up stalls at the camp to encourage the farmers to take up banana cultivation as a profitable crop. Hemram bought a couple of banana saplings and planted it in the backyard of his house in a sloping land.

After harvesting from the two plants, Hemram started banana farming as a main crop. In order to further encourage him, the Horticulture Department provided him 1200 plants at subsidised rate in first phase in 2014. He also applied new farming technology as provided by the Department in his plantation. In the current season, he has planted at least 1300 banana saplings.“Hemram should earn around ` three lakh from his third crop. He sells banana bunches each for `300 to `350 while investing `60 for a bunch. He sells the produce at Rairangpur and the village weekly market,” Assistant Director of Horticulture, Sukanta Kumar Nayak, said. Hemram is now a proud owner of 1.5 hectare of lush green patch with banana plants behind his house. While his elder son is a Plus Three first year Arts student in Seemanta College at Jharpokharia, his younger son studies at a residential Plus Two college in Balasore.

He spends at least ` 2 lakh towards their education annually. His wife, Kapura, helps him in the plantation work.The Horticulture Department always inspires farmers to grow bananas, mustard, maize and other short-term profitable inter-crops, Deputy Director of District Horticulture, Dharanidhar Patra said.

Meanwhile, Hemram has emerged as an inspiration for other farmers of Pahadpur which is surrounded by Chadheipahadi hills and river Katra in the Maoist affected area, around 35 kms from the neighbouring Jharkhand. With limited access to rest of the world, there is no motorable road, telephone network or power supply to the village. Despite all these constraints, 50-year-old Balaram Majhi, another villager, has followed the footsteps of Hemram by growing bananas over two hectares.

