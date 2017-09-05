BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday issued fresh demand notices to 152 mining lease holders for payment of Rs 17,576 crore towards full cost of iron and manganese ore extracted without or in excess of the approved limit of production under environmental clearance (EC).

The demand notices were issued as per the August 2, 2017 order of the Supreme Court. The mining lessees have been directed to deposit the amount determined for the illegally extracted minerals by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) by December 31, 2017.

“The State Government will issue separate notices for recovery of compensation, if any, to those mining lease holders who have extracted minerals beyond approved mining plan, in violation of Forest Conservation Act and without consent of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board to operate,” Minister of State for Steel and Mines Prafulla Mallick told reporters.

In 2012, the State Government had issued demand notices for recovery of Rs 59,000 crore towards excess extraction of minerals from mining companies.

In case of default in payment of the compensation by the stipulated date, mining operation of the lease holders concerned will be suspended, Mallick said.“It is made clear that demand notices are relatable to recovery of price of minerals produced without/beyond the EC alone under Section 21(5) of the MMDR Act, 1957 as adjudicated vide para 156 of the judgment and does not include recoveries for violation of mining plan, consent requirements under Air/Water Act and Forest violation for which the demands, if any, would be raised separately,” said a demand notice issued to one of the defaulting lessee.

The State Government referred to the Supreme Court order which said, “The amounts determined as due from all the mining lease holders should be deposited by them on or before 31st December, 2017. Subject to and only after compliance with statutory requirements and full payment of compensation and other dues, the mining lease holders can re-start their mining operations.”

While some of mining lease holders have already moved the apex court requesting for reconsideration of its interpretation of Section 21(1) and Section 21(5) of the MMDR Act which deals with illegal mining, general secretary of Eastern Zone Mining Association (EZMA) Prabodh Mohanty said the miners will approach the court for time extension for payment of compensation dues.

“Since the State Government has already collected royalty and other taxes from the mining companies for the excess minerals, we will seek a direction from the Supreme Court for deduction of the paid amount from the cost to be recovered from individual lessee,” Mohanty said.