JEYPORE: Seventy years after Independence, the historically backward KBK region can finally boast of a medical college which was dedicated to the nation by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Koraput on Monday.

The Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital comes a good 55 years after the last Government medical college was established in the State amidst protests from Congress leaders who were earlier taken into preventive custody.

The Chief Minister unveiled the statue of freedom fighter Nayak on the premises of the medical college through a remote switch to declare it open. Addressing the first batch students, Naveen said people of inaccessible pockets of KBK region would receive better medical care as service of the college would be at par with international standards.

He called upon the students and teaching faculties to maintain the highest professionalism by giving best medical services to the poor.Classes of the first batch of students started from Monday. Though much of the medical infrastructure is yet to be put in place so far, about 72 professors and assistant professors have been appointed. As many as 200 para medical staff have also been posted.

Spread over 19 acre, the existing infrastructure includes the college building, labs and staff quarters while the 500-bed hospital would come up soon. Still in its nascence, the state-of-art medical equipment are likely to be installed in a phased manner. So far, about `169 crore has been spent on the college. After completion of five years, about 100 new doctors would be made available.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Pratap Jena said the Government completed the medical college in a short span of two years. The Government is committed to provide necessary infrastructure, he said adding, patients of tribal areas would get medical facilities with affordable cost.

While Naveen arrived at the BSF camp in Koraput, over 200 Congress activists led by Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati tried to protest the CM’s visit. Terming it a political stunt, the Congress leader said the Government had done nothing for the college.

Anticipating law and order situation, the police arrested Bahinipati, Koraput MLA Krushna Sagaria, Kotpad MLA Chandra Sekhar Majhi, Laxmipur MLA Kailash Kulesika and others before releasing them in the evening. Two Congress activists were also arrested for showing black flags during the CM’s visit.

The medical college inauguration was attended by Minister Ramesh Majhi, Koraput MP Jinha Hikka. Elaborate security measures were made and special forces deployed in sensitive pockets of the venue and outside Koraput in the wake of Naxal threats.