BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to increase reservation in government jobs for physically challenged persons from 3 to 4 per cent. Chief minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal Monday.

Out of the 4 per cent reservation for physically challenged persons, one per cent will be reserved for women.

Official sources said the state government has launched several welfare measures for physically challenged persons including reservation in seats in educational institutions, provision of financial assistance and establishment of special schools for them.