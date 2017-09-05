PARADIP: Betel leaves of Kujang block in Jagatsinghpur district were once known across the country for their size, aroma and thick stalk. These unique qualities are still not found in other betel leaf varieties but the demand for ‘Kujang Paan’, as it is known in local parlance, has drastically come down and so has its price leaving betel vine owners and labourers teary-eyed.

Betel vines cultivated in Kujang village

Betel vine growers of the area used to export their produce to different parts of the country, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and New Delhi before IDCO acquired their vines for setting up the POSCO mega steel plant. After the company withdrew its project, the growers are back in the trade.

The compensation that they received from POSCO was invested in growing the vines again. As many as 2,500 families in the block are now into betel leaf farming directly and indirectly. The betel leaf labourers mostly grade the leaves that are washed, bundled and packed in cane baskets for transport to the nearby railway station and bus stand for onward transport to different parts of the State and outside.

The sandy land in Kujang has all the ingredients for a booming betel leaf cultivation and it has always been a reliable and lucrative business.

However, distress sale of betel leaves has dealt a death blow to the farmers and labourers. Sources said the quality of leaves has come down due to pollution. While earlier, a bundle of betel leaves containing 1,000 leaves was sold at `800 in Kujang, the price has now come down to `75 to `100. Generally, the leaves are auctioned to the highest bidder and the price varies depending on the quality. It is during this season that betel leaves are much in demand among traders due to festivals like Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Diwali and Kartik Purnima. This time, though, Kujang has recorded fewer auctions.

Farmers said the primary reasons behind distress sale of Kujang Paan are rising sale of gutka despite a ban, fall in quality due to chemical reaction in Kujang soil due to effluents released by local industries and lack of an organised market for betel leaf. In May, villagers of Kujang block had filed several complaints with the Odisha State Pollution Control Board stating that betel leaves are withering in Dhinkia, Patana, Gobindpur, Nuagaon, Gadkujang, Trilochanpur and Mahal villages due to emission of chemical gas from Paradip-based factories.The water supply is also getting polluted due to salinity, they alleged. They demanded that Horticulture wing should start a regulated marketing system for betel leaves.