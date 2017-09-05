BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl. The man has been identified as Dharmendra Sahoo (26) of Polasara who was staying in Khandagiri area here.

Sahoo, who is married and has a three-year-old daughter, eloped with the girl around nine months back. The girl’s family had lodged a missing complaint with Khandagiri police in this regard.

The city police had traced the duo and rescued the girl. However, the parents of the minor girl had refused to take her home.

On finding no other alternative, police sent the girl to Child Welfare Committee (CWC) here. She requested the CWC to send her back home.

Later, CWC members asked the Khandagiri police to look into the matter. The police then directed the girl’s parents to take her back.

The matter turned grisly after the family of the girl thrashed Sahoo and forced him to marry her at a temple in the city around seven months back.

Sahoo was compelled to keep his wife, daughter and the minor girl under one roof.

But the minor girl’s mother visited Bhubaneswar DCP office and lodged a complaint against Sahoo alleging that he had abducted her daughter. Sahoo was subsequently arrested.