BHUBANESWAR: Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said he will focus on scaling up and speeding the Skill Mission of the NDA Government.

"It is a great responsibility and I will work towards ensuring the youths of a brighter future. I will explore all possible grid and information systems, technology advent that the country is witnessing, conventional jobs and new age skills to enable more efficient outcome of our programmes and schemes in skills," Pradhan said after taking over charge of the new Ministry.

Pradhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for creating dignified job opportunity for the youths and he has been given this responsibility to steer India's skill mission.

"In the last three years, the Ministry has been able to lay down the foundation for skill development in the country. We will now work towards bringing scale and speed to this programme by convergence and coordination with our states, departments, private institutions and other existing skill programmes," he said.

Claiming that the Ministry is doing good job, Pradhan said he will give it a major push to fulfil the objectives.Stating that more than 10 lakh youths are entering the job market every month, the Minister said his primary objective will be to create grid across sectors, states and the aspiration of the youths and ensure all the requirements are well addressed.

Atal Tinkering Lab inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi on Monday inaugurated the Atal Tinkering Laboratory (ATL) at DAV Public School Chandrasekharpur here. After the inauguration, Bagchi said knowledge and innovation derived from research activities should not be confined within the reach of a limited people. It should serve every section of the society especially the deprived ones. He was of the view that the present crop of students can bring a sea change in research and innovation with their determination and strong will. Atal Tinkering lab, instituted by NITI Aayog under the project Atal Innovation Mission, would go a long way in this context, Bagchi told the students and staff. As many as 257 schools in India and four DAV Schools of the Capital have been selected for establishment of ATL in the first round. The selected schools would get a sum of J20 lakh in next five years to undertake research on fundamental science in an out of box approach.Principal of the school Dr KC Satapathy, Chairman of the school MM Panda and Chairman of DAV Kalinga Nagar Sarat Chandra Mishra were present.