BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) on Monday ordered that special benches will inquire into and decide compensation claims of victims of the Kalinga Utkal Express and Kaifiyat Express mishaps.

The special benches will be held at Delhi and five other places, including Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Lucknow, Jaipur and Bhubaneswar from September 11 to 15.In Bhubaneswar, the RCT will hold the special bench at Odisha Forest Development Corporation Limited Building. The timing of the hearing will be from 11 am to 3 pm.

Persons who sustained injury or suffered any loss, agents authorised by the victims, guardians of minor victims or dependants of the deceased can file the application for compensation. They have to bring identity proofs such as Aadhaar card, Voter ID card, ration card, family register and resident proof, including other relevant documents.