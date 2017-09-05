BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police arrested an engineering student for killing a man in a road accident on Sunday evening.The accused identified as Lipun Padhi (19) of Jharsugda, a student of a private engineering college at Khandagiri, was riding a motorcycle when he hit Kamal Lochan Routray (41) of Niali near Jaydev Vihar flyover. Routray was rushed to Capital Hospital where he succumbed.

Sources said Padhi and his friend on a motorcycle along with two other bike-borne friends were going in the flyover when Padhi hit Routray while he was crossing the road. While Padhi’s friends fled after the accident, locals detained Padhi until the PCR vehicle personnel arrived.

“A complaint in this regard was lodged by deceased’s brother Niranjan Routray. Padhi was arrested and produced in a court on Monday,” Saheed Nagar police said. In another incident, a man was crushed to death on Monday by a speeding truck in Nayapalli area. The deceased was identified as Bidyadhar Swain (62) of Ghatikia. He was going on a bicycle when the truck hit him.