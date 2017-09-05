BHUBANESWAR: A young man from Kanpur acted in the nick of time to tip off the Bhubaneswar police about an acquaintance of his who had progressed up to the tenth stage of the deadly online game of dares called Blue Whale Challenge.

Tipped off on Twitter by the Kanpur youngster, Vishal Srivastava, the Commissionerate of Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack swung into action Tuesday and successfully stopped the Blue Whale player, an engineering student from Keonjhar, by patiently counselling him. The B Tech student has been handed over to his parents.

Vishal Srivastava came to know of the student, whose identity was not revealed, through a common friend who told him that he knew of an engineering student who seemed to be playing the Blue Whale game. It was the engineering student’s status update on social media that gave rise to the suspicion.

The engineering student was staying in a hostel at Cuttack where he studies in a private engineering college. After downloading the game, the teenager moved to the 10th stage of the game.

Vishal posted an alert to the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police on their Twitter page, and policemen responded quickly. Working with Vishal, they tracked down the student to his hostel in Cuttack.



Cuttack deputy commissioner of police Akhileswar Singh told New Indian Express, "Two of our officers sat down with the boy and counselled him. He was a little scared in the beginning but later cooperated and is normal now."



The teenager, Akhileswar Singh said, had read about the game in the media and had searched online for it "out of curiosity. After finding a link, he downloaded it and began to take part in the dares. One of the steps required him to consume a glass of water laced with 27 spoonfuls of salt.



He also had carved the outline of a whale on his forearm which is another of the 50 challenges given to participants.



Singh said police also found out from the Blue Whale player that another friend of his was also into the game. However, verification revealed that the friend had uploaded a fake status update for fun. "That boy is perfectly fine and had not taken part in the challenge," the Cuttack DCP said.



Police commissioner Y B Khurania called for more parental supervision of teenagers. "Teenagers live in a different world which is cut off from the real while parents think their wards are busy with academic tasks. It is time for increased parental as well institutional supervision to pull youngsters out of virtual reality," he added.



Earlier, the Police Commissionerate had issued an advisory for parents as well as youngsters pointing out ways to stay clear of such deadly online attractions.